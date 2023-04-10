Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby announced a fall tour date in Memphis for his It’s Only Us Tour for September 7.

Lil Baby will also be joined by Memphis rapper, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

This tour is in support of his most recent album It’s Only Me.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com or FedExForum Box Office.

There will be an exclusive presale beginning on Wednesday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

This tour announcement comes only a month after Lil Baby debuted a new music video for his track Forever, which features Fridayy.

