Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests

Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby announced a fall tour date in Memphis for his It’s Only Us Tour for September 7.

Lil Baby will also be joined by Memphis rapper, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

This tour is in support of his most recent album It’s Only Me.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com or FedExForum Box Office.

There will be an exclusive presale beginning on Wednesday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

This tour announcement comes only a month after Lil Baby debuted a new music video for his track Forever, which features Fridayy.

