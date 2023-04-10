Rain will return to the Mid-South by the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us dry for most of this week. Temperatures will be above average.
By the end of the week a cold front will track across the area and bring an end to the dry pattern.
Rain chances will increase with a slight chance of rain both Thursday and Friday.
Rain and storms will start moving in from north to south by 5 PM Saturday and will become more widespread Saturday night.
Severe weather is not expected at this point but we will monitor.
Rain chances will decrease Sunday morning, so it won’t be a washout to the weekend.
