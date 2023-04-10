Advertise with Us
Rain will return to the Mid-South by the weekend

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us dry for most of this week. Temperatures will be above average.

By the end of the week a cold front will track across the area and bring an end to the dry pattern.

Highs above average for most of the week
Highs above average for most of the week(WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will increase with a slight chance of rain both Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storms will start moving in from north to south by 5 PM Saturday and will become more widespread Saturday night.

Severe weather is not expected at this point but we will monitor.

Low pressure will track across the region bringing rain and a few storms Sat night through...
Low pressure will track across the region bringing rain and a few storms Sat night through early Sunday(WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will decrease Sunday morning, so it won’t be a washout to the weekend.

