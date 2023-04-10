Rain will return to the Mid-South by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us dry for most of this week. Temperatures will be above average.

By the end of the week a cold front will track across the area and bring an end to the dry pattern.

Highs above average for most of the week (WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will increase with a slight chance of rain both Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storms will start moving in from north to south by 5 PM Saturday and will become more widespread Saturday night.

Severe weather is not expected at this point but we will monitor.

Low pressure will track across the region bringing rain and a few storms Sat night through early Sunday (WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will decrease Sunday morning, so it won’t be a washout to the weekend.

Stay in touch with the First Alert Weather Team by downloading the First Alert Weather App, for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. Its FREE!

You can watch our live updates on Apple TV, Roku TV and Fire TV.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.