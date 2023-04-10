MPD searches for 2 people wanted for stealing cars at dealership 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people stole cars from a dealership at the beginning of April.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspects stole two cars at Gossett Motors located on Covington Pike at 3:08 p.m. on April 4.

One suspect exited a black Infiniti Sedan, entered the passenger side of an employee’s truck, and took keys that belonged to cars on the lot.

Police say the suspects exited the Infiniti with guns in their hands and drove away in a white 2021 Kia Forte and a white 2016 Mercedes Benz 350.

Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.

