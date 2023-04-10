Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Mild week ahead with late week rain chances

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy and mild through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 50 degrees and southeast winds at 5 mph.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: It will remain sunny and dry both days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will increase with a stray shower possible Thursday or Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs near 80 and a chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday we could see clouds early then partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road
One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates

Latest News

Weather
Rain will return to the Mid-South by the weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Climbing temperatures this week & a stretch of dry weather
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 4/10