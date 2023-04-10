Mild week ahead with late week rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy and mild through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 50 degrees and southeast winds at 5 mph.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: It will remain sunny and dry both days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will increase with a stray shower possible Thursday or Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs near 80 and a chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday we could see clouds early then partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

