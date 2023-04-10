Memphis Showboats unveil mascot, Skipper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Skipper will be taking to the sidelines this Spring for the Memphis Showboats.

The mascot, a dog in a captain’s uniform, was unveiled last week and named through a fan vote on the team’s Twitter page.

Skipper beat out Lloyd, Muddy and Captain Pepper as the winning name.

Catch Skipper at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium when the Showboats inaugural season begins on April 15.

Related links:

Memphis Showboats’ 2023 USFL schedule released

Memphis Showboats 2023 individual, season tickets are now on sale

Memphis Showboats unveil new uniforms

Memphis Showboats take break from USFL training camp to greet Memphis

Memphis Showboats holding auditions for Spirit Team

Memphis Showboats select 10 players in USFL college draft

Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.