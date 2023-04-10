Advertise with Us
Memphis Showboats unveil mascot, Skipper

Skipper, the Memphis Showboats captain
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Skipper will be taking to the sidelines this Spring for the Memphis Showboats.

The mascot, a dog in a captain’s uniform, was unveiled last week and named through a fan vote on the team’s Twitter page.

Skipper beat out Lloyd, Muddy and Captain Pepper as the winning name.

Catch Skipper at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium when the Showboats inaugural season begins on April 15.

