MDOT gets $25M to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Legislature has approved funding to widen a portion of Interstate 55 in DeSoto County.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation received nearly $2 billion from the state and says the money will go to improving safety, enhance mobility and boost economic growth and development.
MDOT says $25 million has been allocated to widen I-55 from Church Road to 302.
Construction is set to begin in 2025.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.