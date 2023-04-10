MDOT gets $25M to widen I-55 in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Legislature has approved funding to widen a portion of Interstate 55 in DeSoto County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation received nearly $2 billion from the state and says the money will go to improving safety, enhance mobility and boost economic growth and development.

MDOT says $25 million has been allocated to widen I-55 from Church Road to 302.

Construction is set to begin in 2025.

