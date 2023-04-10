Advertise with Us
MDOT gets $25M to widen I-55 in DeSoto County

Conversations to widen the vital freeway in DeSoto County, MS have been ongoing for years, but...
Conversations to widen the vital freeway in DeSoto County, MS have been ongoing for years, but county leaders say the project is closer than ever to becoming a realtiy(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Legislature has approved funding to widen a portion of Interstate 55 in DeSoto County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation received nearly $2 billion from the state and says the money will go to improving safety, enhance mobility and boost economic growth and development.

MDOT says $25 million has been allocated to widen I-55 from Church Road to 302.

Construction is set to begin in 2025.

