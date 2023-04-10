Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dead after attempted carjacking

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on West Raines Road at Royal King Store at 1:21 p.m. on April 9.

Officers found one man inside the store with gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

Surveillance video showed three men attempting to carjack the victim and then shooting the victim.

Afterward, the suspects got into a sedan with heavy passenger-side damage and drove off.

Police ask you to call 528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road
One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates

Latest News

Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
West Memphis City Hall
City of West Memphis holds Drop Off Donations event for victims impacted by storm in Wynne, Ark.