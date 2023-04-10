Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing another man he met over social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police charged a man after he allegedly shot and killed another man who created a fake social media account before they met in person.

J’Mycheal Jackson was charged with second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a shooting between 11:50 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. at Kewin Drive near Battlefield Drive.

Officers located the victim in the middle of the street and he was unresponsive from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso and one gunshot wound to the head, according to MPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 12:14 a.m. and examiners ruled his death a homicide.

Witnesses said they heard four gunshots as a silver vehicle was parked on Kevin Drive just north of Battlefield Drive.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Battlefield Drive.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a secret iCloud account where he went by another name, according to MPD.

Police say the victim used this account to meet Jackson on multiple occasions.

On April 07, 2023, Jackson was picked up and transported Memphis Police Department where he confessed to the shooting and murder of the victim.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.