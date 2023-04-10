Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing another man he met over social media

J’Mycheal Jackson
J’Mycheal Jackson(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police charged a man after he allegedly shot and killed another man who created a fake social media account before they met in person.

J’Mycheal Jackson was charged with second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a shooting between 11:50 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. at Kewin Drive near Battlefield Drive.

Officers located the victim in the middle of the street and he was unresponsive from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso and one gunshot wound to the head, according to MPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 12:14 a.m. and examiners ruled his death a homicide.

Witnesses said they heard four gunshots as a silver vehicle was parked on Kevin Drive just north of Battlefield Drive.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Battlefield Drive.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a secret iCloud account where he went by another name, according to MPD.

Police say the victim used this account to meet Jackson on multiple occasions.

On April 07, 2023, Jackson was picked up and transported Memphis Police Department where he confessed to the shooting and murder of the victim.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road
One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates

Latest News

Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch issued for abducted 19-year-old
Stax Museum
Stax Museum to celebrate 20th anniversary with inaugural fundraising gala
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested