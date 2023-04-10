Advertise with Us
IRS announces tax relief for Tennessee storm victims

Tennessee storm damage
Tennessee storm damage(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleanup continues in several Tennessee counties following the deadly storms that rolled through the Mid-South on March 31 and April 1.

The IRS has announced that residents and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties qualify for tax relief.

Victims have until July 31 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

This includes 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18 as well as various 2022 business returns normally due on April 18.

More details can be found on irs.gov.

