Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

GRAPHIC: Man’s pet cat fights for life after being shot by arrow in Fayette Co.

"Crew" the cat was shot with an arrow by an unknown person on Friday, April 7. According to his...
"Crew" the cat was shot with an arrow by an unknown person on Friday, April 7. According to his owner, the unknown assailant missed the outdoor feline’s vital organs by mere millimeters.(Charles Dennis)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fayette County man’s beloved pet is fighting for his life at an animal hospital after he was shot in the chest with an arrow.

Charlie Dennis says he came home from work on Friday, April 7, to find his cat “Crew” on his front porch with an arrow through his chest.

Crew underwent emergency surgery in Memphis, where veterinarians couldn’t believe he survived the attack.

According to Dennis, the unknown assailant missed the outdoor feline’s vital organs by mere millimeters.

Dennis added that Crew “does not go very far.”

He suspects the attack took place in the neighborhood.

After the arrow was removed, veterinarians gave Crew a 50-50 chance of survival, according to Dennis.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has opened an animal cruelty investigation on this case.

Crew is in critical but stable condition at Gentle Care Animal Hospital, where he had to stay overnight Sunday due to a severe infection.

Dennis has launched a GoFundMe for Crew’s medical expenses.

Caption

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Man’s pet cat fights for life after being shot by arrow in Fayette Co.
GRAPHIC: Man’s pet cat fights for life after being shot by arrow in Fayette Co.
"Crew" the cat was shot with an arrow by an unknown person on Friday, April 7. According to his...
GRAPHIC: Man’s pet cat fights for life after being shot by arrow in Fayette Co.
Conversations to widen the vital freeway in DeSoto County, MS have been ongoing for years, but...
MDOT gets $25M to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson.
Will Justin Jones be reinstated? Metro Council set to vote