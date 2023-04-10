Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested

Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects robbed a family of seven in their home at the beginning of April.

Isaiah Arrington is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Memphis Police officers responded to a robbery on Lake Park Road at 2:33 a.m. on April 9.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a red Nissan Rogue driving away from the scene at a high speed.

After they wrecked the Nissan, two men exited the car and fled. Another man attempted to exit the rear of the car but was taken into custody, said police.

Officers found a wallet in the car which led them back to the home on Lake Park Road.

The family of seven, a man, his girlfriend, and five children, were not injured during the robbery.

The suspects went through the house pointing an AR-style pistol and handgun at the victims telling them not to move.

According to the affidavit, the suspects took $2,000, Xanex pills, the man’s wallet, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, an AR pistol, and a pair of red and black Air Jordans.

The victim says the suspects left the house and fired one shot into the air.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road
One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates

Latest News

Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
West Memphis City Hall
City of West Memphis holds Drop Off Donations event for victims impacted by storm in Wynne, Ark.