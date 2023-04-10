Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects robbed a family of seven in their home at the beginning of April.

Isaiah Arrington is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Memphis Police officers responded to a robbery on Lake Park Road at 2:33 a.m. on April 9.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a red Nissan Rogue driving away from the scene at a high speed.

After they wrecked the Nissan, two men exited the car and fled. Another man attempted to exit the rear of the car but was taken into custody, said police.

Officers found a wallet in the car which led them back to the home on Lake Park Road.

The family of seven, a man, his girlfriend, and five children, were not injured during the robbery.

The suspects went through the house pointing an AR-style pistol and handgun at the victims telling them not to move.

According to the affidavit, the suspects took $2,000, Xanex pills, the man’s wallet, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, an AR pistol, and a pair of red and black Air Jordans.

The victim says the suspects left the house and fired one shot into the air.

