Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for man who allegedly stabbed 2 family members

Crockett County Sheriff's Office(WBBJ)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAURY CITY, Tenn. (WMC) - Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who allegedly stabbed two of his family members on Sunday night.

The man entered the residence of his family on College Street in Maury City, Tennessee, and stabbed two family members which resulted in approximately four stab wounds, according to deputies.

The suspect left the residence on foot.

Deputies say this was an isolated event and have no information that would indicate there will be more victims.

The suspect is said to be armed and dangerous; if you have any contact with him do not approach.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CCSD at 731-696-2104.

