Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday’s vote on Justin J. Pearson

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners have already made their decision two days ahead of Wednesday’s special meeting called for the reappointment of Justin J. Pearson, one of the two Democrats who was thrown out of the Tennessee House last Thursday.

“For me, it’s a process that I think was done unjustly and unfair, and so I’m looking forward to us Wednesday doing the right thing,” said Commissioner Charlie Caswell (District 6).

Pearson, officially sworn in a little over two weeks ago, has already garnered support from around the world, including from President Biden.

Attorneys representing the ousted lawmakers sent a letter to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Monday, warning the GOP it could be in violation of the Tennessee constitution if it continues to unlawfully sanction the young legislators.

Commissioner Miska Clay-Bibbs (District 11) said she has faith that commissioners will vote to reappoint.

“I received several phone calls, emails, text messages from his constituents, as well as others, who are a part of my district as well who are in support of him. I plan on continuing to support him,” said Clay-Bibbs.

It will take seven Shelby County commissioner votes to reappoint Pearson.

However, since Commissioners Britney Thorton (District 10) and Michael Whaley (District 13) will both be traveling overseas, their votes cannot be counted.

But Commissioner Thornton said in the midst of preparing budgets that affect over 60,000 Shelby County residents, it’s important to put Pearson back in his seat.

“The urgency of it is because he has been expelled, the reappointment process is at our discussion, and so the sense of urgency is to be able to get him back into a seat and to represent his constituents,” Thornton said.

Votes from 11 of the Shelby County commissioners will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking

Latest News

County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday's vote on Justin J. Pearson
County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday's vote on Justin J. Pearson
FILE - Memphis Police Department
MPD: Toddler critical after being struck by car in Whitehaven
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a somewhat typical week of spring in the Mid-South
Freedom Preparatory Academy
Tenn. Titans award $50k to Freedom Prep. Academy for field upgrades