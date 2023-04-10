County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday’s vote on Justin J. Pearson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners have already made their decision two days ahead of Wednesday’s special meeting called for the reappointment of Justin J. Pearson, one of the two Democrats who was thrown out of the Tennessee House last Thursday.

“For me, it’s a process that I think was done unjustly and unfair, and so I’m looking forward to us Wednesday doing the right thing,” said Commissioner Charlie Caswell (District 6).

Pearson, officially sworn in a little over two weeks ago, has already garnered support from around the world, including from President Biden.

After a tragic mass shooting in Tennessee, state Republican lawmakers called votes to expel three Democratic legislators who stood in solidarity with students and families.



The expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic, and unprecedented. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 7, 2023

Attorneys representing the ousted lawmakers sent a letter to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Monday, warning the GOP it could be in violation of the Tennessee constitution if it continues to unlawfully sanction the young legislators.

Commissioner Miska Clay-Bibbs (District 11) said she has faith that commissioners will vote to reappoint.

“I received several phone calls, emails, text messages from his constituents, as well as others, who are a part of my district as well who are in support of him. I plan on continuing to support him,” said Clay-Bibbs.

It will take seven Shelby County commissioner votes to reappoint Pearson.

However, since Commissioners Britney Thorton (District 10) and Michael Whaley (District 13) will both be traveling overseas, their votes cannot be counted.

But Commissioner Thornton said in the midst of preparing budgets that affect over 60,000 Shelby County residents, it’s important to put Pearson back in his seat.

“The urgency of it is because he has been expelled, the reappointment process is at our discussion, and so the sense of urgency is to be able to get him back into a seat and to represent his constituents,” Thornton said.

Votes from 11 of the Shelby County commissioners will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.