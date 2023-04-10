Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Climbing temperatures this week & a stretch of dry weather

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s in several areas, but temperatures will jump to the lower 70s this afternoon. We are also starting the day with clouds, but there will be more sunshine this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 70s and southeasterly breeze at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 50 degrees and southeast winds at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will remain sunny and dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, but clouds will start moving in on Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Friday. A stray shower will be possible on Friday and it will be mostly cloudy.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs near 80 and a chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday we could see clouds early then partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

