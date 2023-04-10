Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City of West Memphis holds Drop Off Donations event for victims impacted by storm in Wynne, Ark.

West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis City Hall(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City of West Memphis is holding a Drop Off Donations event to help the Wynne, Arkansas, community after storm damage.

The Drop Off Donations will be held on Monday and Tuesday at West Memphis City Hall located at 205 South Redding Street.

Items that can be dropped off include: water, Gatorade, canned food, snacks, dog food, cat food, cleaning supplies, washrags, towels, coolers, wipes, baby food, strollers, carriers, formula, pull-ups, baby bottles, rakes, shovels, trash bags, candles, matches, lighters, ropes, bungee cords, batteries, phone charges, battery packs, extension cords, power strips, reading glasses, air mattresses, feminine products, deodorant, socks, underwear, hygiene supplies.

The City of West Memphis will have a truck that will take the donations to Wynne on Wednesday.

