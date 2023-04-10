City Watch issued for abducted 19-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 19-year-old Terrion Fennell, who police say was abducted from Binghampton Monday afternoon.

Police say Fennell was last seen in the 300 block of North Hollywood Street around 2 p.m.

Fennell is described as being 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, having black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a white striped shirt and gray shorts.

Fennell is suspected to be with an adult man occupying a dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan or Chevrolet.

Those with information are asked to contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.

Crime scene tape surrounds a home on North Hollywood Street, where a 19-year-old is believed to have been abducted from. (Action News 5)

