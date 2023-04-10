Advertise with Us
Chairman schedules meeting to fill District 86 seat following Justin J. Pearson’s expulsion

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mickell Lowery, Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commission, called for the reappointment of Justin J. Pearson and scheduled a meeting in hopes to do so.

Shelby County Commissioners will decide if they want to reappoint him – to get him back in the house on Wednesday at 1:30.

However – there’s worry his former colleagues could retaliate against Memphis if this decision is made.

At risk are hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for projects across Bluff City which include renovations to FedEx Forum.

Four out of the 13 commissioners we’ve reached out to say they’re open to Pearson’s reappointment.

Those are Brittney Thornton, Charlie Caswell, Mikell Lowery, Erika Sugarmon.

Lowery released a statement on Sunday regarding the current political and social unrest over the expulsions of both Justin Pearson and Justin Jones.

