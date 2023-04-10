Cardinals’ top prospect Masyn Winn looking to make splash with Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Plenty of Cardinal greats have put on the Memphis Redbirds jersey, and the next potential MLB star to go through the Bluff City could be in Memphis right now. Masyn Winn is a middle infielder with an electrifying skill set, and the show is just getting started.

How would Winn describe his game in his own words?

“Defense is always going to be a show out there,” Winn said. “Hitting-wise if I get on there’s going to be a show on the bases.

“I think it’s definitely just something to watch.”

The film and the numbers back that up. Winn, the top prospect in the Cardinals minor league system according to MLB Pipeline, had a dazzling 2022 with High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, hitting .283 with 36 doubles, 8 triples, 12 home runs, and 43 steals in 48 attempts.

But Winn wasn’t totally happy with his year, why? Because he only hit .258 in AA.

“You know obviously the competition level was a step up, but you know I gotta take a step up as well,” Winn explained. “I think if I wanna play in the big leagues I’m gonna have to hit my way into a lineup. So I think I gotta get my closest to .300 for sure.”

The moment that put Winn on the map across the baseball world came while he was playing in the Futures Game All-Star weekend in Los Angeles when he unleashed a throw over 100 MPH from shortstop.

“You know on the biggest stage I wanted to show it off for everybody to see,” said Winn of the throw. “I’m glad I got to show everybody kind of what’s in the tank.

“It’s a little funny, everyone thinks I do that every play. But nah, I was just having a little fun that day for sure.”

So what would Winn say is his best skill on the field? The arm, the glove, the wheels?

How about none of the above.

“I’m gonna have to go with the IQ. I think as far as smarts on the field there’s not gonna be too many plays I don’t think I can make. A lot of people talk about the baseball clock or stuff like that. But yeah, I think my IQ is probably the biggest step ahead I have on guys.”

All of that was on display in Spring Training this year, when Winn hit .333, showed off power and speed and made several dazzling defensive plays. Winn thinks he would’ve made the big leagues with a lot of teams, but not the Cardinals, who are stacked up and down the lineup.

“Yeah I mean I would say they would move someone around to put me at shortstop in a different org(anization), but this one is just so loaded. You know we got those middle infield guys, and I even asked about maybe moving to the outfield and our outfield is just as stacked.

“So yeah, I’d like to say I’d be up there with a different team for sure.”

So for now, before he gets the call to The Show about four hours up I-55, Winn will hone his skills in the 901.

“You know I’m not really too worried about a call-up at all,” Winn said. “I mean it’ll happen when it happens. I got a long career ahead of me I would say, so I’m not trying to rush anything, I’m trying to enjoy every step of the way.

“You know the guys we have here in AAA right now, I mean I love, I’m having a great time out here.”

But enjoy him at AutoZone Park while you can, because he’ll call Busch Stadium home soon enough.

“Oh I think it’s going to be a very promising career. Hopefully the Cardinals fans are the ones that get to enjoy it. I’d like to play for Cardinal nation for a while for sure.”

