Best Life: Top health myths

ORLANO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The internet provides useful information, but not everything you read is true, especially when it comes to your health.

Many of the most common health “facts” told are actually fictional.

There are over 70,000 health-related searches on Google every minute, which adds up to one billion people googling some type of health information every single day.

Three of the biggest health myths googled are, Are eggs bad for you? Can deodorant give you cancer? and Can toilet seats give you STIs?

The answer? It’s incredibly rare to catch a sexually transmitted infection this way.

Another common myth is that cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. However, there’s no research to prove this link is true.

What about those eggs, are they good or bad for you? The truth is that eggs contain protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Also, Does deodorant causes breast cancer? The national cancer institute says there’s no evidence linking deodorant or antiperspirant to breast cancer.

The last most googled question is, Does sugar make kids hyper? While sugar isn’t good for children, research shows it won’t cause them to act out.

You’ve probably also heard that it’s unsafe to use expired medications, however, this is also a myth. While drug manufacturers are required by law to stamp expiration dates on medicine bottles, the actual shelf life could be much longer.

A large study conducted by the FDA found 90% of more than 100 drugs were perfectly good to use even 15 years after the expiration date.

While it may be okay to take expired meds, there are exceptions like using insulin and antibiotics.

It is always a good idea to talk to your doctor or pharmacist first.

