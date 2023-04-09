Teachers share ways to incorporate historic expulsions in classroom lessons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teachers across Shelby County share how their lessons are being shaped around history in the making amid limbo in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The historic expulsions of former representatives Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin J. Pearson of Memphis have all eyes on Tennessee. That includes young eyes, according to Michael Logan, a music teacher at Memphis Rise Academy.

“They weren’t sure that that was a thing that could happen,” Logan explained. “They were like, ‘oh. I didn’t know that you could get kicked out of a democratically elected position.’ Secondly, the one person that was up for expulsion, but didn’t get expelled was curiously a white woman.”

The uproar on the House floor came just one day after students at White Station High School protested state gun laws. Many of those students said they support the ‘Tennessee Three.’

“They used their voice,” explained senior Presley Spiller. “They’re using their rights to support us kids. I think that’s the bare minimum of what a representative should do is support us kids and our lives.”

In a separate interview, Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon said her students were also moved to write to district leaders.

“They sent it to the school board members saying even though the state passes a law stating the state can have guns in our schools, the superintendent can say ‘no, we don’t want those guns in our school system’,” Sugarman said.

While both Davidson and Shelby County Commissioners are now tasked with filling the two vacant seats in the state house, Logan encourages his students to stay up to date on it all.

“The starting point of all of our conversations is, you’ve got to be informed on what’s going on around you,” he said. “You’ve got to watch the news. Is it boring sometimes? Yes, but does it affect you? Yes. Encouraging them to watch the news and be informed to do their research on people that are representing them. As well as what’s happening in their community and in their state.”

