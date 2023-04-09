Sunshine finally returns today and we’ll be dry through much of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy skies to start our Easter Sunday, but these clouds will gradually break up and we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon. Our pattern will be dry for most of next week and temperatures will warm up.

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds to start then increasingly more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s and easterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows near 50 degrees with a light northeast wind.

THIS WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Thursday with highs temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s. On Friday there is a small chance of showers with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.