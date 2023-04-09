Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a son has been charged with the killing of his mother in Holly Springs.

Bryan Lee Wells, 48, was taken into police custody and charged with the murder of his mother on April 8.

The body was found a day after the mother was killed.

Both Wells and his mother lived in the same home.

Now word yet on motive or additional details about the murder.

