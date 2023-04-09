Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Crime scene
Woman dead after stabbing near Hickory Hill
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall

Latest News

Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope, big crowd mark Easter in flower-adorned Vatican square
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 9, 2023
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Days before the explosion, the woman says a repair technician came to her home because the...
Woman's refrigerator explodes, severely damaging kitchen