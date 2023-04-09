Advertise with Us
One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates

MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road
MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department confirms that one victim is dead after a fatal shooting near W Raines Road.

Around 1:21 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near W Raines Road and Westmont Road.

When they officers arrived, they discovered one victim, male, had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects are 3 males that escaped in a gold-colored sedan.

This is still an open investigation.

