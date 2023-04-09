One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department confirms that one victim is dead after a fatal shooting near W Raines Road.
Around 1:21 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near W Raines Road and Westmont Road.
When they officers arrived, they discovered one victim, male, had suffered gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspects are 3 males that escaped in a gold-colored sedan.
This is still an open investigation.
