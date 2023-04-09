One dead, another injured after single-vehicle crash in South Memphis, police say
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and injured another on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 1:00 a.m. on West Mallory Avenue near I-55.
One individual was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
