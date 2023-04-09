Memphis community host meet and greet with mayoral candidates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis People’s Convention Kicked off today where Memphians had the chance to participate in a meet and greet with some of the mayoral candidates.
Joe Brown, Paul Young, and J.W. Gibson were the candidates who showed up for today’s event.
The event is designed for people to hear what each person intends to do if they are elected into office.
Joe Brown addressed the public and spoke about his intentions as a mayoral candidate for the city.
J.W. Gibson also spoke about the future of Memphis and what can remedy the city of its recent descent into crime:
Paul Young spoke of the importance of hope, especially in the midst of the current socio-political climate:
