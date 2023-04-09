Memphis community host meet and greet with mayoral candidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis People’s Convention Kicked off today where Memphians had the chance to participate in a meet and greet with some of the mayoral candidates.

Joe Brown, Paul Young, and J.W. Gibson were the candidates who showed up for today’s event.

The event is designed for people to hear what each person intends to do if they are elected into office.

Memphis mayoral candidates meet and greet with the community (Action News 5)

Joe Brown addressed the public and spoke about his intentions as a mayoral candidate for the city.

“What this city needs is leadership. This city has got a lot of talent, a lot of what it needs, but no leadership...because somebody got to go get these youth and say hey follow me you’re apart of the city, you can be an asset for tomorrow...you can be what we need.”

J.W. Gibson also spoke about the future of Memphis and what can remedy the city of its recent descent into crime:

“too many segments of the community as a whole have been neglected for decades and decades, and if we are able to address some of the community needs we would be able to address the crime rate that we talk about so frequently here in Memphis.”

Paul Young spoke of the importance of hope, especially in the midst of the current socio-political climate:

We aim towards injecting hope into the lives of the people in our community providing more opportunity for the people in our community cleaning up the blight that they see everyday those are the things that are going to make people feel pride and hopefulness about where our city is going.

