Man injured after shooting on I-55 near Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:39 p.m. on East Shelby Drive at an Exxon gas station.

The shooting occurred at I-55 near Stateline Road, according to MPD.

Two victims were located―one was uninjured and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.