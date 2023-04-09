Advertise with Us
Man injured after shooting on I-55 near Stateline Road

Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:39 p.m. on East Shelby Drive at an Exxon gas station.

The shooting occurred at I-55 near Stateline Road, according to MPD.

Two victims were located―one was uninjured and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

