Man dropped off at Methodist North with gunshot wounds
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call of a shooting victim dropped off at a hospital Saturday evening.
At 6:49 p.m., officers were advised a shooting victim was dropped off at Methodist North Hospital.
He was dropped off by two unknown suspects in a Black Dodge Charger. The victim was later transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, says police.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.