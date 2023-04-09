Man dropped off at Methodist North with gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call of a shooting victim dropped off at a hospital Saturday evening.

At 6:49 p.m., officers were advised a shooting victim was dropped off at Methodist North Hospital.

He was dropped off by two unknown suspects in a Black Dodge Charger. The victim was later transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, says police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.