Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dropped off at Methodist North with gunshot wounds

Police lights
Police lights(WECT)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call of a shooting victim dropped off at a hospital Saturday evening.

At 6:49 p.m., officers were advised a shooting victim was dropped off at Methodist North Hospital.

He was dropped off by two unknown suspects in a Black Dodge Charger. The victim was later transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, says police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Crime scene
Woman dead after stabbing near Hickory Hill
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall

Latest News

Mayoral Candidate meet and greet with Memphis Community
Memphis community host meet and greet with mayoral candidates
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Memphis Police Department
One dead, another injured after single-vehicle crash in South Memphis, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man injured after shooting on I-55 near Stateline Road