Dry & warm for most of the week but rain chances could return next weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep our pattern dry over the next several days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for most of the week than climb into the upper 70s to 80s by the end of the week. Rain chances will start to rise by Friday and into the next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows near 50 degrees with a east wind at 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 70s and southeasterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s with light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Thursday with highs temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s. On Friday there is a small chance of showers with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs near 80 and a chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday we could see clouds early then partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

