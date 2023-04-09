Commissioner Sugarmon wants to reappoint Pearson; says state retaliation would be politics at their worst.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Chairman of Shelby Commission Mickell Lowery said the vote on filling vacant District 86 seat is pending, but expects a date for a vote to be scheduled by end of weekend.

But Commissioner for District 12 Erika Sugarmon said she plans to vote to reappoint Justin J. Pearson, without a doubt.

“He’s going by his heart, not by his wallet,” Sugarmon told Action News 5. “It might not be what’s politically correct, but he makes a difference.”

But to send Pearson back to Nashville, majority of Commissioners have to vote in favor of doing so.

“Commissioner Mills has already stated she’s voting no,” Sugarmon said on Saturday. “She’s afraid of retaliation and that [the state] going to pull out some of the money for the budget.”

Sugarmon cited the 350-million-dollars the state promised to make necessary renovations to Regional One Medical Center—the only level one trauma center in Western Tennessee, serving 54 out of 95 Tennessee counties.

“If a single dollar is taken out we’re going to fight for every nickel,” said Sugarmon. “Because they’re wasting tax payers money.”

