Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Church finds new home for Easter Sunday

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church found a new place to worship on Easter Sunday.

The church was destroyed on March 31, when it was in the path of a deadly EF3 tornado.

Members of the church gathered that weekend for a service in the parking lot, and would have done the same on Easter had they not found a place.

“There was never a question that we would not meet and it’s just amazing the way everything is falling into place,” Jeremy Baker, church secretary, said.

On Easter, the church gathered at Knights of Columbus Hall. The building is about a mile from the church, where many still feel the pain of losing their house of worship.

“It seems that there’s a new level of reality and the new level sinks in every day,” Baker said.

“I still have my moments when I get really sad about losing the church but I’m happy that we’re here and can be together,” Julia Thomas, a church member of over 50 years, said.

Those in the church were humbled by the reactions of other churches in the area. They said many churches offered them their buildings. Now, they have a temporary home at Knights of Columbus Hall, while they wait for their new home.

“We have so many people that come that we haven’t seen in a while and we’re just thankful to have a place to meet with them and share this wonderful Sunday,” Thomas said.

The service gave a message about the new beginning for the church, the importance of being together… a symbolic message of a rebirth for the church on Easter Sunday.

“We are going to carry forth and just as that tomb was empty, that building across down the street, it’s empty and we’ve moved on to this and new life will come forth from it,” Barker said.

Wynne First United Methodist Church now has a Venmo account (@FUMCWynne) to collect donations for the rebuild of the church.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
MPD investigates deadly shooting near Raines Road
One victim dead after fatal shooting near Raines Road, MPD investigates

Latest News

Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch issued for abducted 19-year-old
J’Mycheal Jackson
Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing another man he met over social media
Stax Museum
Stax Museum to celebrate 20th anniversary with inaugural fundraising gala
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested