Chairman Mickell Lowery schedules meeting to reappoint Justin Pearson

“As the Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, I am required to

make decisions as a leader regarding the actions of the body and at times my colleagues

during heated debate. The protests at the State Capitol by citizens recently impacted by the

senseless deaths of three 9-year-old children and three adults entrusted with their care at

their school was understandable given the fact that the gun laws in the State of Tennessee

are becoming nearly non-existent. It is equally understandable that the leadership of the

State House of Representatives felt a strong message had to be sent to those who

transgressed the rules. However, I believe the expulsion of State Representative Justin

Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action

methods. I also believe that the ramifications for our great State are still yet to be seen.

Coincidentally, this has directly affected me as I too reside in State House District 86.

I am amongst the over 68, 000 citizens who were stripped of having a representative at the State due to the unfortunate outcome of the State Assembly’s vote.

Therefore, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners will consider the action to reappoint

Mr. Justin Pearson to his duly elected position to represent the citizens in District 86 for the

State of Tennessee House of Representatives in a special called meeting on Wednesday,

April 12, 2023 at 1:30PM. I am certain that the leaders in the State Capitol understand the

importance of this action on behalf of the affected citizens here in Shelby County,

Tennessee and that we stand ready to work in concert with them to assist with only

positive outcomes going forward.”