Woman dead after stabbing near Hickory Hill

Crime scene
Crime scene
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a wounding call on Sunnyslope Drive.

The female victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim knew the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

