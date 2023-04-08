Woman dead after stabbing near Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a wounding call on Sunnyslope Drive.

The female victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim knew the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.