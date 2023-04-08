Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park

One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ life continues to be honored by Memphians―his photography was featured in an exhibition held by Memphis activists on Friday.

The event marked the start of four days dedicated to Nichols’ passion for photography, hosted at Fourth Bluff Park.

The event will run from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Fourth Bluff Park.

On Sunday, it will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MARTYR’s Park.

The finale will be held on Monday― it will be a demonstration for police reform outside Memphis City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Beth Hoffberg, one of the event organizers, says the event is meant to highlight the type of person Nichols was.

“We just want people to remember who he was and why we are fighting for justice,” said Hoffberg.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Southaven Police Department
Person shot in Southaven after trying to retrieve their stolen vehicle
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man injured
MPD generic
Man injured in shooting on American Way
Memphis Police Department
Man critically injured in Parkway Village shooting
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 8, 2023