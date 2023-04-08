Tenn. Caucus of Black Legislators holds news conference after Tenn. representative expulsion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Black Caucus holds a news conference after the expulsion of two former Democratic representatives.

Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled from the Tennessee State House Thursday night.

Members will discuss how discriminatory the actions were and the consequences for the State of Tennessee

