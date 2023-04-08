Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured left a man on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:56 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Ford Road.

The victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical.

There is no suspect information last this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

