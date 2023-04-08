Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Protect Arkansas Act headed to Gov. Sanders’ desk

The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.
The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The goal of Senate Bill 495, known as the Protect Arkansas Act is now headed to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.

It requires a person convicted of the most serious, violent felony charges to serve 100 percent of their sentence and it’s something Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder is thrilled with.

“Right now the way it is set up they may get out they may be sentenced to 10 years and be out in a year so it really will help us put the bad guys away for violent offenders,” said Sheriff Molder.

Molder says he thinks the bill would not overcrowd their facilities because more beds will keep up with extra convicts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Southaven Police Department
Person shot in Southaven after trying to retrieve their stolen vehicle
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

Latest News

Crime scene
Woman dead after stabbing near Hickory Hill
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park
Memphis Police Department
Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man injured
MPD generic
Man injured in shooting on American Way