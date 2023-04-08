Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

University of Oklahoma police say no threat found after earlier shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

After searching thoroughly, officials from campus say no threat was found and the alert to shelter in place was canceled.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say
Church security guard hit by car while setting out cones
Church security guard hit by car while setting up cones
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay

Latest News

Memphis gears up for Grizz Week; tickets for games 1 and 2 of NBA playoffs on sale now
Memphis gears up for Grizz Week; tickets for games 1 and 2 of NBA playoffs on sale now
Nashville NAACP addresses Tenn. House expulsions
Nashville NAACP addresses Tenn. House expulsions
Shelby County Commissioners share thoughts on reappointing Pearson after expulsion
Shelby County Commissioners share thoughts on reappointing Pearson after expulsion
TN Black Caucus rallies behind the expulsed Reps Pearson and Jones
TN Black Caucus fights for expelled representatives to rejoin house