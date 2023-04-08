Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More sunshine on Easter and temperatures will warm up

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will persist tonight and to start Easter Sunday but by tomorrow afternoon skies will become partly cloudy. Our pattern will be dry for most of next week and temperatures will warm up.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and easterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds to start then increasingly more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s and easterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows near 50 degrees with a light northeast wind.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Thursday with highs temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s. On Friday there is a small chance of showers with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

