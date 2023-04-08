Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mid-South clergy members speak out against the expulsion of Reps. Pearson and Jones

By Sydney Gray and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the local clergy stand up and speak out against the public expulsions of representatives Pearson and Jones.

Bishop William J. Barber II held a virtual emergency hearing this morning to discuss next steps following the young democrats’ removal.

Representative Justin Jones joined the meeting and voiced his frustration saying House Republicans “tried to limit the voices of young people.”

Several members of the clergy also voiced their concerns, with one member stating that the Republican reps worship “power and money” instead of prioritizing the lives of children.

