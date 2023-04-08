Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man injured in shooting on American Way

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:47 p.m. on American Way at Graden Inn.

One uninjured man was located and on the scene.

Another man arrived at the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Southaven Police Department
Person shot in Southaven after trying to retrieve their stolen vehicle
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man injured
Memphis Police Department
Man critically injured in Parkway Village shooting
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 8, 2023
Memphis gears up for Grizz Week; tickets for games 1 and 2 of NBA playoffs on sale now
Memphis gears up for Grizz Week; tickets for games 1 and 2 of NBA playoffs on sale now