Man injured in shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:47 p.m. on American Way at Graden Inn.

One uninjured man was located and on the scene.

Another man arrived at the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

