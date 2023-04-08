Man critically injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after police say he was shot in the Parkway Village area Saturday morning.

Memphis police say at 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the street of Eastport Cove.

There, officers found one gunshot victim who was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

