“It’s like a cancer in the whole body”: Memphis lawmaker who voted to expel “The Tennessee Three” explains decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes on Tennessee as questions arise about whether or not expelling two state lawmakers from their duly elected seats is going too far.

All Three Republican Shelby County lawmakers voted to expel Memphis State Representative Justin Pearson.

Representatives Tom Leatherwood and Mark White voted in favor of expelling all 3 lawmakers.

Action News 5 reached out to all three Shelby County Republican lawmakers for comment on their historic vote, we heard back from one, Mark White who said Pearson’s actions left him with no choice.

“When things come to a point where you cannot conduct business in a general assembly where you are required to work together it becomes very, very difficult,” said White.

Since the civil war there have been only 3 Tennessee lawmakers expelled from office.

“It could be something else done than just getting rid of him all together,” said Valencia Calhoun who has lives in Pearson’s old district. White says what he calls the chaos in the house chamber Thursday was an example of why he voted for Pearson’s ouster.”And when you have two members on the inside, inciting it getting them to really break loose. It is an unfortunate situation,” said White.

However, Pearson could go back to his old seat, he’s already receiving some support from County Commissioners to re-appoint him.

White says he’d welcome him back with open arms.

“Always give people second chances. I think we made the right decision saying we will not tolerate it with this continued behavior, but we want you here,” said White.

Both Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell and Erika Sugarmon have gone on record saying that they will vote to re-appoint Pearson to his old seat.

“I have heard from my constituents, people across the county and state as well as Republicans and Democrats so I will be voting to reappoint Justin Pearson,”said Sugarmon via email Friday.

Commissioners Mick Wright and Edmund Ford said they didn’t want to comment on their plans right now.

The Shelby County Commission does have a Democratic super-majority.

Commission Chair Mickell Lowery said Thursday night that there will be a special called meeting soon.

He has not yet responded to our requests for a specific date.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.