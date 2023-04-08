Federal funding to increase a week after Arkansas tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden announced an amendment to the disaster declaration in the Natural State.

Just over a week after tornadoes rolled through Arkansas, many communities continue to rebuild their lives.

The amendment will increase the level of federal funding for emergency work as a result of the March 31 tornadoes.

This increase in funding will help in debris removal and emergency protective measures, according to a press release.

Per President Biden’s declaration, within the first 120 days of the incident, direct federal assistance is increased to 100 percent of the total eligible.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.