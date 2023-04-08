Clouds will stick around for the start of your Easter Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will once again hang around today and some drizzle will be possible across North Mississippi. We will finally see a return in sunshine for Easter Sunday. Dry weather and warming temperatures will be the main story for the week ahead.

TODAY: A stray shower is possible for areas across North Mississippi, but the majority of the Mid-South dry with lingering clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Dry with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Friday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

