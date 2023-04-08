Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Clouds will stick around for the start of your Easter Weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will once again hang around today and some drizzle will be possible across North Mississippi. We will finally see a return in sunshine for Easter Sunday. Dry weather and warming temperatures will be the main story for the week ahead.

TODAY: A stray shower is possible for areas across North Mississippi, but the majority of the Mid-South dry with lingering clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Dry with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Friday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Southaven Police Department
Person shot in Southaven after trying to retrieve their stolen vehicle
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
More clouds to start Easter weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
A few showers and lingering clouds through Saturday
ET
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 7, 2023