Whitehaven high school students earn million dollar scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 80 students at Whitehaven high school will go to college free of debt.

Thursday morning, students announced they earned more than a million dollars in scholarship offers at multiple schools, making them Million Dollar Scholars.

During this morning’s BIG celebration, students announced their INDIVIDUAL earnings and where they will be attending college.

“Hard work and late nights, just applying to schools that you see yourself attending in the future,” said million-dollar scholar, Nolwazi Ngubane. " I also think that this goes to prove how much hard work we do as students.”

Ngubane will attend University of Tennessee.

“This goes to prove just how much hard work we do as students,” Ngubane said. “How much time are teachers are taking to put into us because they believe in us. It promotes our success and how much hard work we do in order to take the next steps to succeed.

The students and parents say this celebration represents opportunity and options.

“Expectations are high, scholar mom, Gwen Long said. She (Kayla Long, Million Dollar scholar) has really pressed hard. Not only is she great academically, but she is also excellent as an athlete. “Endless opportunities, graduating from college with no debt, going on to get your masters with no debt, coming out making more money than both of her parents make. So being a million-dollar tiger at Whitehaven it’s not an option, it’s an expectation.”

The school also acknowledged five graduating seniors who are committing to the armed forces.

The celebration coincides with Academic Signing Day ... where students are recognized for their hard work, dedication, and success through achieving extraordinary academic results.

