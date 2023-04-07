Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Whitehaven high school students earn million dollar scholarships

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 80 students at Whitehaven high school will go to college free of debt.

Thursday morning, students announced they earned more than a million dollars in scholarship offers at multiple schools, making them Million Dollar Scholars.

During this morning’s BIG celebration, students announced their INDIVIDUAL earnings and where they will be attending college.

“Hard work and late nights, just applying to schools that you see yourself attending in the future,” said million-dollar scholar, Nolwazi Ngubane. " I also think that this goes to prove how much hard work we do as students.”

Ngubane will attend University of Tennessee.

“This goes to prove just how much hard work we do as students,” Ngubane said. “How much time are teachers are taking to put into us because they believe in us. It promotes our success and how much hard work we do in order to take the next steps to succeed.

The students and parents say this celebration represents opportunity and options.

“Expectations are high, scholar mom, Gwen Long said. She (Kayla Long, Million Dollar scholar) has really pressed hard. Not only is she great academically, but she is also excellent as an athlete. “Endless opportunities, graduating from college with no debt, going on to get your masters with no debt, coming out making more money than both of her parents make. So being a million-dollar tiger at Whitehaven it’s not an option, it’s an expectation.”

The school also acknowledged five graduating seniors who are committing to the armed forces.

The celebration coincides with Academic Signing Day ... where students are recognized for their hard work, dedication, and success through achieving extraordinary academic results.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Wayne's Candy Company
5 Star Story: Wayne’s Candy Company

Latest News

From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay
Memphians react to expulsion of former Rep. Justin Pearson
Memphians react to expulsion of former Rep. Justin Pearson
Memphis Zoo animals say farewell to Ya Ya
Memphis Zoo animals say farewell to Ya Ya
Tenn. representatives expelled in historic votes
Two Democratic Representatives have been expelled from the House