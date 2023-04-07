Tenn. Black Legislation Caucus holds news conference after Tenn. representative expulsion
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Black Caucus holds a news conference after the expulsion of two former Democratic representatives.
Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones was expelled from the Tennessee State House Thursday night.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.