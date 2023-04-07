Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

St. Francis Hospital dresses NICU babies for their first ‘Hoppy’ Easter

(Saint Francis Hopsital-Memphis)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NICU babies at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis are ready for a Hoppy Easter!

New families were treated to special photos of their little ones this Good Friday.

The nurses at St. Francis created a colorful Easter-themed backdrop and used props to show off the precious newborns.

Parents were excited to have their babies treated to a special photo shoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot.

“We do something similar for other holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and Christmas,” she added.

Caption

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Church security guard hit by car while setting out cones
Church security guard hit by car while setting up cones
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay

Latest News

St. Francis Hospital dresses NICU babies for their first ‘Hoppy’ Easter
St. Francis Hospital dresses NICU babies for their first ‘Hoppy’ Easter
Memphis Zoo to host farewell party for giant panda, ‘Ya Ya’
Overton Park prepares to debut ‘Shell on Wheels’
Overton Park prepares to debut ‘Shell on Wheels’
Memphis commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 55th anniversary of assassination
Memphis commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 55th anniversary of his assassination