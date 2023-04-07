Showers and lingering clouds through Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will be possible today, especially in north Mississippi where a stalled front is sitting nearby. There is clouds and drizzle this morning with temperatures in the 40s. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s this afternoon. It will remain cloudy with drizzle possible overnight.

TODAY: Cloudy with 30% showers in North Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with 20% drizzle and showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

EASTER WEEKEND: A stray shower is possible Saturday morning with lingering clouds and highs in the 60s. However, Easter Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We finally get some time to dry out with sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be climbing to the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

