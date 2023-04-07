Shelby County Commissioners share thoughts on reappointing Pearson after expulsion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) lost his District 86 seat in an expulsion vote after participating in a gun reform protest on the House floor the week prior.

Pearson was elected to the seat in late January after the passing of Barbara Cooper.

Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell and Ericka Sugarmon have gone on record saying that they will vote to re-appoint Pearson to his old seat.

Commissioners Mick Wright and Edmund Ford said they didn’t want to comment on their plans right now.

Wright, in response to what happened in the House Thursday night, added that both sides could do a better job of listening and respecting one another.

Commissioner Amber Mills told the Commercial Appeal she will not vote to reappoint Pearson since it might hurt Shelby County, possibly resulting in legislators blocking funds.

Democratic State Representative Larry Miller responded to Mills this morning.

“I would say to her, that’s the mentality of the Republicans if that’s how you are thinking,” Miller said. “It says exactly how the Republicans up here are thinking. ‘We will punish you if need be, if necessary.’ I think that’s hilarious. It is crazy. And hopefully, something like that will never ever happen.”

The Shelby County Commission does have a Democratic Super-Majority.

Commission Chair Mickell Lowery told Action News 5 after the expulsion vote that there will be a special called meeting soon.

He has not yet responded to our requests for a specific date.

